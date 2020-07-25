Death Notices Saturday 25th May, 2020

Nora also known as Nonie Deane nee Flaherty

Polshask, Williamstown. In her 101st year. Removal from her home tomorrow Sunday to St. Therese’s Church, Williamstown for mass for Nonie Deane at 1. Funeral afterwards to Carraroe Cemetery. House private on Sunday morning, by request. Mass will be broadcast live on the church radio.

Mary Byrne nee Tierney

Corrib Park, Newcastle and formerly of Upper Camus. Reposing at her home tomorrow Sunday. Removal from her home on Monday to St. Joseph’s Church, Presentation Road, for private mass for Mary Byrne at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery.

Nora Corley nee Daly

Cherry Park, Newcastle and formerly of Castledaly, Moate, Westmeath. Removal from her home today to the Galway Cathedral, for mass for Nora Corley at 12. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on the Galway Cathedral Webcam.

Des Gordon

Dominick Street, Portumna and Park West Point, Dublin 12. Mass for Des Gordon will take place privately, today at 11 in St. Brigid’s Church, Portumna. Private cremation to follow in Shannon Crematorium. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to The Capuchin Centre Dublin.