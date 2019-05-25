Death Notices Saturday 25th May, 2019

Andrew Lyons

Clonoon, Woodford. Reposing at St. Mary’s Funeral Home, Woodford tomorrow Sunday from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Brendan’s Church, Looscaun. Mass for Andrew Lyons on Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Gorthaganna Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Alzheimer’s Society.

John Crehan

Ballinastague, Gort. Reposing at St. Coleman’s Church Tiernevan, Gort tomorrow Sunday from 5 until 8. Mass for John Crehan on Monday at 12 in St. Coleman’s Church, Tiernevan, Gort. Funeral afterwards to Kilmacduagh Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Care West and Gort Cancer Care Support.

Albert Glynn

Ballylee, Gort. Reposing at Monahan’s Funeral Home, Labane, Ardrahan tomorrow Sunday from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Colman’s Church, Gort. Mass for Albert Glynn on Monday at 12. Private cremation to follow. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Gort Cancer Support Centre.

Alice Tyrrell nee Finnegan

Church Road and The Glebe, Ballina, Co. Mayo and formerly of Dunkellin Street, Loughrea. Reposing at McGowan’s Funeral Home, Ballina this evening from 5 until 7. Funeral cortege will arrive to St. Muredach’s Cathedral, Ballina for mass for Alice Tyrrell tomorrow Sunday at 11. Cremation to follow at Shannon Crematorium at a later date. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to North West SPCA, Ballina.

Ann Moggan nee King

Clydagh, Ballygaddy Road, Tuam. Reposing at Grogan’s Funeral Home, Tuam tomorrow Sunday from 5. Removal at 7 to Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam. Mass for Ann Moggan on Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Kilconly Cemetery. House private, by request.

Mary Cunniss nee McDonagh

151 Bohermore and formerly of Fursey Road, Shantalla. Reposing at her home tomorrow Sunday from 4 until 7. Removal on Monday to St. Patrick’s Church, Forster Street for mass for Mary Cunniss at 10.30. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore.

Marian Staunton nee Dooley

Moylough, Ballinasloe. Mass for Marian Staunton today at 1 in St. Patrick’s Church, Moylough. Funeral afterwards to Moylough Cemetery. Family flowers only, house private and no mass cards, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Maura Flanagan nee Leahy

Coorheen, Kilnadeema, Loughrea. Reposing at Kilboy’s Funeral Home Loughrea this evening from 5 until 8. Funeral cortege arriving to St. Dympna’s Church, Kilnadeema for mass for Maura Flanagan tomorrow Sunday at 1. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. House private tomorrow Sunday and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice Foundation.

Ann Coughlan nee Murray

Esker, Banagher and formerly of Ballinagrieve, Kilnadeema, Loughrea. Mass for Ann Coughlan today at 12 in St. Dympna’s Church, Kilnadeema. Funeral afterwards to The Abbey Cemetery, Loughrea.