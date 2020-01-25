Death Notices Saturday 25th January, 2020

William also known as Willie Cannon

Moyvilla West, Oranmore. Reposing at Suaimhneas on the grounds of the church of the Annunciation, Clarinbridge today from 3 until 5. Mass for Willie Cannon tomorrow Sunday at 1.30. Funeral afterwards to Clarinbridge Cemetery. House private tomorrow Sunday morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Bridie Egan nee McGrath

Inishnacatreer Cross, Co. Mayo. Mass for Bridie Egan today at 1 in St. Marys Church, Headford. Funeral afterwards to Cong Abbey Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Corrib Mask Search and Rescue.