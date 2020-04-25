Death Notices Saturday 25th April, 2020

Chris O’Connor

Circular Road and George’s Street Gort and formerly of Ballinabucky, Peterswell. Mass for Chris O’Connor will take place privately in St. Colman’s Church, Gort tomorrow Sunday at 1:30. Funeral afterwards to local cemetery.

Norita O’Shaughnessy

Glasnevin, Dublin and formerly of Lackaghmore, Turloughmore. Funeral will take place privately. Memorial mass in celebration of Norita O’Shaughnessy’s life will be held at a later date. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Sean Hanley

An Cimín Mór, Cappagh Road, Knocknacarra and formerly of Claregalway. Funeral will take place privately. Memorial mass in celebration of Sean Hanley’s life will be held at a later date.

Joseph also known as Joe Fahy

Knockmoyle, Kylebrack, Loughrea. Mass for Joe Fahy will take place privately, today at 12 in St. Joseph’s Church, Ballinakill. Private funeral afterwards to Ballinakill local cemetery. Mass will be broadcast on parish radio.

Walter Murphy

Liscaninane, Claregalway. Mass for Walter Murphy will take place privately, for family only, today in the Church of Our Lady of Knock, Lackagh. Private funeral afterwards to Cregg Cemetery. Mass will be broadcast on parish radio today at 2.

Jerry Gill

Aille, Barna and London, England. Funeral service will take place privately, today at 12. Private funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. Memorial service in celebration of Jerry Gill’s life will be held at a later date.