Death Notices Saturday 24th October, 2020

Marian Greene nee McGuire

Gortnagoyne, Dunmore and formerly of Mountdelvin. Mass for Marian Greene will take place privately, on Monday at 12 in St. Patrick’s Church, Garrafrauns. Funeral afterwards to Addergoole Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Bridie Kilkenny nee Burns

Killeveney, Lawrencetown, Ballinasloe. Mass for Bridie Kilkenny will take place privately, on Monday at 12 in St. Mary’s Church, Lawrencetown. Funeral afterwards to Kiltormer Cemetery.

Evelyn King

College Road. Mass for Evelyn King will take place privately, on Monday in St. Patrick’s Church. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery Bohermore.

Liz Leahy nee Mulvany

Racecourse Road, Loughrea. Mass for Liz Leahy will take place tomorrow Sunday at 2 in St. Brendans Cathedral, Loughrea, for immediate family. Funeral afterwards to Mount- Pleasant Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on loughrea cathedral.ie or on churchservices.tv/loughrea. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Maureen Niland nee Martyn

Rinn, Kilcolgan and Craughwell. Mass for Maureen Niland will take place privately tomorrow Sunday at 1 in St. Colman’s Church, Roveagh, Kilcolgan, for family. Funeral afterwards to the local cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on clarinbridgeparish.ie

Miriam McKiernan

Ballyquirke West, Moycullen. Mass for Miriam McKiernan will take place today at 12 in Moycullen Church, for family. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery.

Mary Quinn nee Mitchell

Old Borris, Castletown, Portlaoise, Co. Laois and formerly of Portumna. Mass for Mary Quinn will take place privately today at 11 in St. Edmund’s Church, Castletown for family. Funeral afterwards to Churchtown Cemetery, Castletown. Mass will be streamed live online on St. Edmund’s Church Castletown facebook page. House private, by request.

Phil Shiel nee Donlon

Streamstown, Tynagh, Loughrea. Mass for Phil Shiel will take place privately today at 12 in the Church of the Holy Family, Duniry. Funeral afterwards to Drimnahickey Cemetery.

Patrick also known as Paddy Hanley

Feeragh, Caherlistrane. Mass for Paddy Hanley will take place privately today at 12 in the Church of the Mary Immaculate and St. Joseph, Caherlistrane. Funeral afterwards to Donaghpatrick Cemetery. House private, by request.