Death Notices Saturday 24th April 2021

John King

Crossaun, Headford. Mass for John King will take place privately on Sunday at 12:30 in St. Mary’s Church, Headford. Mass will be streamed live online on www.churchtv.ie/headford. Funeral afterwards to Killursa Cemetery.

Frances Curley nee McAuley

Sandymount House, Kiltormer, Ballinasloe. Mass for Frances Curley will take place on Sunday at 12 in St. Patrick’s Church, Kiltormer. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery.

Michael Mannion

Fishermans Wharf, St. Brendan’s Road, Portumna and formerly of Drim, Kylebrack. Mass for Michael Mannion will take place privately on Sunday at 10:30 in St. Brigids Church, Portumna. Mass will be streamed live online on Portumna parish website. Funeral afterwards to Calvary Cemetery, Portumna. Family flowers only, by request.

Frank Boyle

Fr. Griffin Road. Private mass for Frank Boyle will take place tomorrow Saturday at 1 in St. Josephs Church, Killimor. Mass will be streamed live online on https://thevenue.irish/. Funeral afterwards to Killimor Old Cemetery.

John also known as Jackie Brien

Runnymede, Ahascragh, Ballinasloe. Removal from his residence today at 12:30 to arrive at St. Cuans Church, Ahascragh for mass for Jackie Brien at 1. Funeral afterwards to Ahascragh New Cemetery.