Death Notices Saturday 23rd November, 2019

Michael J. McDonnell

Market Square, Ballygar. Reposing at his residence tomorrow Sunday from 4 until 7. Removal on Monday for mass for Michael J. McDonnell at 12 in St. Marys Church, Ballygar. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Donations, if desired to the Palliative Care Team at Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinasloe.

Thomas also known as Tom Donnelly

Barna Village and An Teaghlach Uilinn Nursing Home, Moycullen. Reposing at the Cillin within the Church of Mary Immaculate Queen, Barna on Monday from 5. Removal to the church at 6.30. Mass for Tom Donnelly on Tuesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery.

Patrick Tobin

Seaman Drive, Riverside. Reposing at Irwins Funeral Home, Bothar Irwin tomorrow Sunday from 5.30. Removal at 7 to St. Patricks Church, Forster Street. Mass for Patrick Tobin on Monday at 11. Cremation to follow at Shannon Crematorium at 4. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Croi.

Joe Fair

Barna Road. Reposing at St. Anthonys Room within the Church of St. John the Apostle, Knocknacarra today from 3.30. Removal to the church at 5.30. Mass for Joe Fair tomorrow Sunday at 1.30 followed by private burial. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Cancer Care West.

Peter Cooney

Coorbaun, Bullaun, Loughrea. Reposing at his home in Coorbaun, Bullaun, Loughrea today from 2 until 5. Funeral cortege will arrive to St. Patricks Church, Bullaun for mass for Peter Cooney tomorrow Sunday at 12.30. House private tomorrow Sunday morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice Foundation. All traffic attending funeral from Portumna, Loughrea and Gort directions please use Shuttle bus service from Loughrea Rugby Club. All traffic attending funeral from Galway, New Inn and Ballinasloe please use shuttle bus service from Bullaun Church.

John Tierney

Foxhall, Tuam. Reposing at his home today from 4 until 8. Removal tomorrow Sunday morning to St. Josephs Church, Carras for mass for John Tierney at 11.30. Private cremation to follow at Shannon Crematorium on Monday. Family flowers only, by request.

Declan Holloway

Salthill and formerly of Athlone, Co. Westmeath. Mass for Declan Holloway today at 10.30 in St. Marys Church. Funeral afterwards to Creagh Cemetery, Ballinasloe. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Diabetes Ireland.