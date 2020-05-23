Death Notices Saturday 23rd May 2020

P. J. also known as Mooney Dolan

Vermont, Menlough, Ballinasloe. Private cremation for P.J Dolan will take place on Monday. House strictly private, by request.

Elizabeth Kelly Nee Briscoe

Coor, Portumna, Ballinalsoe. Private funeral will take place. Memorial mass for Elizabeth Kelly will be held at a later date.

Sheila Lally nee Dunne

Bushypark Lawn and formerly of Knockaunranny, Moycullen. Private family funeral will take place. Mass for Sheila Lally will be streamed live via webcam on Monday at 11 in St. Joseph’s Church, Presentation Road. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Cancer Care West or Galway Hospice.

Breedge Moran nee McDermott

Fort Lorenzo, Taylors Hill and formerly of Castleknock, Dublin and Boyle, Co. Roscommon. Private funeral will take place. A Memorial in celebration of Breedge Moran’s life will be held at a later date.

Teresa Grenham nee Masterson

Main Street, Ballinasloe and formerly of Castlepollard, Westmeath. Mass for Teresa Grenham will take place privately tomorrow Sunday in St. Michaels Church, Ballinasloe. Private funeral afterwards to Creagh Cemetery.

Gerard Walsh

Beaghmore, Tuam. Private family cremation for Gerard Walsh will take place.