Death Notices Saturday 23rd March, 2019

Anne Heffernan nee Doherty

St. Mary’s Road and formerly of Ballycastle, Co. Mayo. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue tomorrow Sunday from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Joseph’s Church, Presentation Road. Mass for Anne Heffernan on Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Eileen Concannon nee O’Dowd

Cappasale, Boula, Portumna. Reposing at Dignity Chapel, Portumna Retirement Village tomorrow Sunday from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Brigid’s Church, Portumna. Mass for Eileen Concannon on Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Quansboro Cemetery.

Neville McGann

Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam and formerly of Salthill. Reposing at Quinn’s Funeral Home, Athenry, tomorrow Sunday from 5.30. Removal at 7.30 to Clooncagh Church, Attymon. Mass for Neville McGann on Monday at 11. Private Cremation to follow. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.

Michael Dunne

Cooloo, Moylough. Reposing at Gilmore’s Funeral Home, Moylough this evening from 5.30. Removal at 8 to St. Patrick’s Church, Moylough. Mass for Michael Dunne tomorrow Sunday at 1. Funeral afterwards to Moylough Cemetery. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice Home Care.

Barbara Conneely

Lios Éinne, Inis Oírr, Aran Islands. Reposing at Conneely’s Funeral Home, Flood Street today from 2 until 4. Reposing again at her home, Lios Éinne, from 9 until 11. Mass for Barbara Conneely tomorrow Sunday at 12.30 in Séipéal Mhuire. Funeral afterwards to Tempall Chaomháin. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to R.N.L.I and Pieta House.

Kathleen Newell nee Walsh

Tuam Road, Dunmore and formerly of Vicar Street, Tuam and Rosslodge, Headford. Reposing at Glynn’s Funeral Home, Dunmore, this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to her home. Private removal to Church of Our Lady and St Nicholas for mass for Kathleen Newell tomorrow Sunday at 11.30. Funeral afterwards to Dunmore Cemetery.

Kathleen Walsh

Fermoyle, Costello, Connemara and Cabra West, Dublin. Reposing at Naughton’s Funeral Home, Knock, Inverin this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Camus Church. Mass for Kathleen Walsh tomorrow Sunday at 11.30. Funeral afterwards to Leitir Mór Na Coille Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

John Quinn

Lettermore and Boston, America. Mass for John Quinn today at 12 in Lettermore Church. Funeral afterwards to Lettermore Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Mary Teresa Brady nee Flaherty

73 Athenry Road, Tuam. Mass for Mary Teresa Brady today at 12 in Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Croí.