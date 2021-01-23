Death Notices Saturday 23rd January 2021

print

Patrick also known as Paddy Kenny

Moorpark, Athenry and formerly of Cregmore. Reposing privately at Gardiners Funeral Home, Athenry, tomorrow Sunday from 5 until 6. Removal on Monday at 11 to the Church of the Assumption, Athenry, for private mass for Paddy Kenny at 11:30. Funeral afterwards to Lackagh Old Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on the Athenry parish webcam and will be broadcast on the parish radio.

Christine Tuohy nee Holland

Retirement Village, Portumna and formerly of Gurteenboy, Kilbeacanty. Mass for Christine Tuohy will take place privately on Monday at 12 in St. Columba’s Church, Kilbeacanty. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery.

Josie Flaherty

Bolands Court, Gort and formerly of Garryland, Gort and Cricklewood, London. Mass for Josie Flaherty will take place privately on Monday at 12 in St. Colman’s Church, Tierneevin. Funeral afterwards to Kilmacduagh Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on the Gort Parish facebook page and Tierneevin Church Community Group facebook page. Family flowers only, by request.

Mary Geraghty nee Burke

Cloonascragh, Lavally, Tuam. Mass for Mary Geraghty will take place privately tomorrow Sunday at 2 in St. Patricks Church, Moylough. Funeral afterwards to Moylough Cemetery.

Brendan Mitchell

Coolpora, Portumna. Mass for Brendan Mitchell will take place privately tomorrow Sunday at 11 in St.Brigids Church, Portumna.. Mas will be streamed live online on the Portumna Parish websbite. Funeral afterwards to the Church Hill Cemetery, Gurtanunera, Portumna.

Bridie Davoren

Tirellan Heights and formerly of Woodford. Removal on Monday to the Church of the Ressurrection, Ballinfoyle for private mass for Bridie Davoren at 11. Funeral afterwards to Terryland Cemetery.

Maureen Minogue Brown nee Flaherty

Kiltormer, Ballinasloe. Mass for Maureen Minogue Brown will take place tomorrow Sunday at 12 in St. Patrick’s Church, Kiltormer. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery

Seamus McDonagh

Knockferry, Rosscahill. Mass for Seamus McDonagh will take place tomorrow Sunday at 1 in Killannin Church. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to the Western Alzheimers Galway.

John Waters

Brucken, Ballymana, Craughwell. Mass for John Waters will take place privately, tomorrow Sunday at 1 in St. Killian’s Church, Ballymana. Funeral afterwards to Killogilleen Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Eileen Moran nee Costello

Manusflynn, Caherlistrane. Mass for Eileen Moran will take place privately tomorrow Sunday at 1 in the Church of Mary Immaculate and St. Joseph, Caherlistrane. Mass will be streamed live online on churchtv.ie Caherlistrane. Funeral afterwards to Donnaghpatrick Cemetery.

Tommy Maguire

Cahercon, Kinvara and formerly of Artane, Dublin. Funeral cortege will leave his home in Cahercon tomorrow Sunday at 12:30 to arrive at St. Colman’s Church, Kinvara for private mass for Tommy Maguire at 1. Funeral afterwards to Mount Cross Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on the Ballindereen and Kinvara Parishes facebook page. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

John Patrick Franklin

Newcastle and Palmerston, Dublin 20 and formerly of Drumcondra, Dublin 9. Mass for John Patrick Franklin will take place privately today at 12 in Galway Cathedral. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Bohermore. Donations in memory of John, to a charity of your choice.

Martin also known as Máirtin Ruttledge

Fahy, Eyrecourt. Mass for Máirtin Ruttledge will take place today at 12 in Fahy Church, for family only. Funeral afterwards to Fahy Cemetery.