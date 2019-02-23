Death Notices Saturday 23rd February, 2019

Mary Dolan nee McWalter

Lissavalley, Barnaderg, Tuam. In her 98th year. Reposing at St. Anne’s Funeral Home, Barnaderg, tomorrow Sunday from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Mary’s Church, Killererin. Mass for Mary Dolan on Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery Killererin.

Paddy Mullins

Cloonarkin Drive, Oranmore and formerly of Castlerea Co. Roscommon. Reposing at Tearmann Mhuire within the grounds of the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Oranmore, tomorrow Sunday from 6. Removal at 8 to the Church. Mass for Paddy Mullins on Monday at 1. Funeral afterwards to Renville Cemetery, Oranmore.

Pat Timothy

Oranmore and formerly of Skerries, Co. Dublin and Glenamaddy. Reposing at Tearmann Mhuire in the grounds of Church of the Immaculate Conception, Oranmore today from 3 until 5. Private removal from his home tomorrow Sunday to Church of the Immaculate Conception, Oranmore for mass for Pat Timothy at 2. Funeral afterwards to Renville Cemetery.

Susan Dunne

Liosamble, Ballindine and formerly of Glenfarne, Co. Leitrim. Reposing at the residence of her daughter Caroline and son-in-law Seamus Costello, Belmont, Milltown today from 4 until 8. Arriving at St. Joseph’s Church, Ballindine tomorrow Sunday for mass for Susan Dunne at 1 followed by cremation in Shannon Crematorium. House private tomorrow morning and no flowers, by request. Donations, if desired, to Tuam Cancer Care.

Mary Holohan

formerly of Claremont Road, Dublin and Abbey. Reposing at Dignity Chapel, Portumna Retirement Village today from 4 until 6. Funeral cortege will arrive at Church of the Assumption, Abbey at 6:30. Mass for Mary Holohan tomorrow Sunday at 1. Funeral afterwards to Abbey Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.

Annie Kelly nee Burke

Ballinacourty, Clarinbridge. Reposing at Maree Pastoral Centre on the grounds of Maree Church this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to adjoining church. Mass for Annie Kelly tomorrow Sunday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Ballinacourty Cemetery.

Sarah Curran nee Brogan

Salahoona, Spiddal and formerly of Cashelmore, Ards, Co. Donegal. Removal this morning to Knock Church, Inverin for mass for Sarah Curran at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. House private this morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Tony Duane

Oldthort, Portumna. Funeral cortege arriving at St. Bridget’s Church, Portumna this morning for mass for Tony Duane at 11. Funeral afterwards to St. Michael’s Cemetery, Portumna.