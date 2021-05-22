Death Notices Saturday 22nd May 2021

print

Matthew also known as Mattie Brennan

Friaryland, Creggs. Funeral cortege will travel via Moran’s Funeral Home, Ballygar tomorrow Sunday to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Kilbegnet for mass for Mattie Brennan at 2:30, for family only. Mass will be broadcast on parish radio. Funeral afterwards to Kilbegnet Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.

P.J. Rafferty

St. Jarlaths Court, Tuam and formerly of Ballybanagher, Corofin, Tuam. Removal from Burns Funeral Home, Tuam today at 11:30 to St. Colman’s Church, Corofin for mass for P.J. Rafferty at 12. Mass will be streamed live online on www.corofinbelclare.ie and broadcast on parish radio. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery.

Patrick also known as Paddy McDermott

Lissavruggy, Newbridge, Ballinasloe. In his 97th year. Funeral cortege will leave his home today at 11:30 to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Newbridge for mass for Paddy McDermott at 12 for family only. Funeral afterwards to Killyan Cemetery.