Death Notices Saturday 22nd June, 2019

Margaret Reardon nee Walsh

Keeraun, Rahoon and Manusflynn, Caherlistrane and formerly of Castlegar Village. In her 102nd year. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue tomorrow Sunday from 7 until 9. Funeral cortege will arrive to Church of St John the Apostle, Knocknacarra for mass for Margaret Reardon on Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery.

Pádraig Francis

Spiddal and Millrace Nursing Home, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Naughton’s Funeral Home, Knock, Inverin, tomorrow Sunday from 5. Removal at 7 to Cill Einde Church, Spiddal. Mass for Pádraig Francis on Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Knock Cemetery, Inverin.

Merlinda Duffy nee Bulaquena

Palace Fields, Tuam. Mass for Merlinda Duffy this morning at 11 in Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam followed by cremation at Shannon Crematorium at 1:30. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Kathleen Burns nee Killackey

Muckenagh, Eyrecourt, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Our Lady’s Church, Clonfert this evening from 6 until 8. Mass for Kathleen Burns tomorrow Sunday at 1 in Fahy Church. Funeral afterwards to Meelick Cemetery.

Breda Conlon nee Lally

Mullingar Road, Kinnegad, Co. Westmeath and formerly of New Inn, Ballinasloe. Reposing at her residence today from 2:30 to conclude with prayers at 5:15. Removal afterwards to St. Mary’s Church, Kinnegad to arrive at 6 approximately. Mass for Breda Conlon tomorrow Sunday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Clonard Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Society and Westmeath Palliative Care.

Claire Gilmore nee Lawlor

Castleblakeney, Ballinasloe and formerly of Tibarney, Four Roads, Co. Roscommon. In her 90th year. Reposing at the Franciscan College Oratory, Mountbellew today from 3. Removal at 5 to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Caltra. Mass for Claire Gilmore tomorrow Sunday at 2. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Breada Slattery nee O’Shaughnessy

Mount Carmel Road, Loughrea and formerly of Ardnamullagh, Ballintubber, Co. Roscommon. Funeral cortege will arrive at St. Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea today for mass for Breada Slattery at 12. Funeral afterwards to Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Loughrea. House private this morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Down Syndrome Ireland.

Helen Larkin nee Murray

Ashgrove, Derrymullen, Ballinasloe. Mass for Helen Larkin today at 12 in St. Michael’s Church, Ballinasloe. Funeral afterwards to Creagh Cemetery.