Death Notices Saturday 22nd February, 2020

Mary Bowes nee Kilduff

Mullagh, Loughrea and formerly of Ballyvoneen, Castlefrench, Caltra. Reposing at The Dignity Funeral Home, Loughrea today from 4.30 until 7. Removal to St. Brendans Church, Mullagh to arrive at 7.45. Mass for Mary Bowes tomorrow Sunday at 12.30. Funeral afterwards to Abbeygormican Cemetery. Donations, if desired to Cancer Care West.

Murty Hanly

Ardeevin, Dublin Road, Mullingar, Co. Westmeath and formerly of Corofin, Tuam. Reposing at Gilsenan’s Funeral Home, Mullingar tomorrow Sunday from 3.30. Removal afterwards to Cathedral of Christ the King arriving at 6.30. Mass for Murty Hanly on Monday at 10 in Mullingar, followed by prayers at 1.30 in St. Colmans Church, Corofin, Tuam. Funeral afterwards to Kilmoylan Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to the Irish Lung Fibrosis Association.