Death Notices Saturday 22nd December, 2018

John P. Kelly

Lislea, Caltra, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Caltra Community Centre tomorrow Sunday from 4 until 7. Mass for John P. Kelly on Monday at 12 in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Caltra. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Care West.

Colm Carre

Kilcreevanty, Tuam. Reposing at his home this evening from 6 until 8. Removal tomorrow Sunday to St. Benin’s Church, Kilbannon, to arrive for mass for Colm Carre at 1, followed by cremation at Shannon Crematorium. Family flowers only, by request.

Mary Geoghegan nee Gibbons

Derryglinna, Oughterard. Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home Oughterard tomorrow Sunday from 4.30. Removal at 6 to Oughterard Church. Mass for Mary Geoghegan on Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Kilcummin Cemetery, Oughterard.

Dennis Geoghegan

Shruthán an Clár and formerly of Rusheeney, Oughterard. Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, Oughterard today from 4. Removal at 6 to Oughterard Church. Mass for Dennis Geoghegan tomorrow Sunday at 1. Funeral afterwards to Kilcummin Cemetery, Oughterard. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Kathleen Ruane nee Ryan

Waterloo, Menlough, Ballinasloe. Mass for Kathleen Ruane today at 12 in St. Mary’s Church, Menlough. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Menlough. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Emily Jennings nee Hanniffy

Tallyho, Athenry. Removal from her home today to Church of the Immaculate Conception, Kilconieron for mass for Emily Jennings at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.