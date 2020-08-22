Death Notices Saturday 22nd August, 2020

Mary Hession nee Lawless

Rinneharney, Annaghdown and formerly of Menlo. Removal from her home tomorrow Sunday at 10:30 for mass for Mary Hession at 11 in St. Brendans Church, Annaghdown, for family and friends. Funeral afterwards to Annaghdown Cemetery.

Mary Divilly nee Lohan

Scregg, Kilkerrin, Ballinasloe. Reposing at her home this evening from 5, for family and close friends. Private removal tomorrow Sunday to arrive at St. Josephs Church, Kilkerrin for mass for Mary Divilly at 1. Funeral afterwards to the local cemetery.

Peter Roche

Cloonfush, Tuam. Mass for Peter Roche will take place today at 12 in the Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam for immediate family and friends. Funeral afterwards to Cloonfush Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on the Cathedral Webcam and broadcast on parish radio.

Sister Marie Walsh

Ard Bhride, Castlebar and formerly of Turloughmore, The Neale, Co. Mayo. Mass will take place privately tomorrow Sunday at 2 in St. Marys Church, Ballinrobe. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on Ballinrobe Parish Facebook. Memorial mass in celebration of Sr. Marie Walsh’s life will be held at a later date.