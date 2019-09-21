Death Notices Saturday 21st September, 2019

Joe McCormack

Parkroe, Kinvara. Reposing at Corless Funeral Home, Kinvara, tomorrow Sunday from 4 until 8. Mass for Joe McCormack on Monday at 1 in St. Joseph’s Church, Kinvara. Funeral afterwards to Mount Cross Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Croí.

Tom Cawley

Stoney Island, Portumna and formerly of Craughwell. Reposing at Cawley’s Funeral Home, Craughwell, this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Colman’s Church, Craughwell. Mass for Tom Cawley tomorrow Sunday at 11.30. No flowers, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

John also known as Sean Gavin

Doone, Fohenagh, Ahascragh. Reposing at St. Patrick’s Funeral Home, Fohenagh this evening from 5. Removal at 7.30 to St. Patrick’s Church, Fohenagh. Mass for Sean Gavin tomorrow Sunday at 2. Funeral afterwards to Fohenagh Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Care West.

Paul Heaney

Milltown. Reposing at his home today from 4 until 8. Removal tomorrow Sunday to St. Joseph’s Church, Milltown, to arrive for mass for Paul Heaney at 12.30. Funeral afterwards to Kilgevrin Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Niall Blehein

St Brigid’s Road, Portumna and Chicago. Mass for Niall Blehein today at 12 in St. Brigid’s Church, Portumna. Private Interment of ashes will take place at a later date.

Joe McDonagh

Fournacree, Roundstone, Connemara. Reposing at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, Roundstone this evening from 6 until 9. Mass for Joe McDonagh tomorrow Sunday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Gurteen Cemetery.

Teresa Daly

Southend on Sea, UK and formerly of Deerpark, Ballinasloe. Mass for Teresa Daly today at 11 in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Creagh. Interment of ashes afterwards in Creagh Cemetery.