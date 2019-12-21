Death Notices Saturday 21st December , 2019

Joe Kennedy

Ard Breeda, Caheronaun, Loughrea and formerly of Bowes- Kennedy, Main Street, Loughrea. Reposing at Dignity Funeral Care, Barrack Street, Loughrea tomorrow Sunday from 4.30 until 6.30. Mass for Joe Kennedy on Monday at 12 in St. Brendans Cathedral, Loughrea. Private Cremation to follow at Shannon Crematorium. House private, by request. Donations, if desired to Maree/ Oranmore Coastal Search Unit.

Michael McGuire

Creagan, Barna and formerly of Pollnarooma, Salthill, Dun na Mara, Renmore and Raven Terrace. Reposing at The Cillin within the Church of Mary Immaculate Queen, Barna tomorrow Sunday from 3. Removal at 5 to the Church. Mass for Michael McGuire on Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Croí or the Galway Hospice.

Frank Kenny

Harbour Road, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Grenhams Funeral Home tomorrow Sunday from 6 until 8. Private removal on Monday to St. Michaels Church, Ballinasloe. Mass for Frank Kenny on Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Creagh Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Respiratory Unit, St Johns Ward, Portiuncla Hospital.

Peter Keenan

Ballygarive, Killoe, Co. Longford. Reposing in Glennons Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road tomorrow Sunday from 6, with prayers at 8. Mass for Peter Keenan on Monday at 12 in St. Olivers Church, Cullyfad. Interment afterwards in Aughafin Cemetery, Edgeworthstown. House private by request.

Ellen also known as Nellie McDonnell nee Boyle

Ballinakilla, Togher, Tuam. Reposing at Burns Funeral Home, Tuam tomorrow Sunday from 5. Removal at 7 to her home. Mass for Nellie McDonnell on Monday at 12 in St. Marys Church, Killererin. Funeral afterwards to Killererin Old Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Alzheimers Association.

Josephine also known as Joe Fennessy

Hearnsbrooke, Killimor. Reposing at St. Josephs Centre, Killimor in the grounds of the church tomorrow Sunday from 4. Removal at 6 to the adjoining church. Mass for Joe Fennessy on Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to the old cemetery, Killimor.

Enda Quinn

Rilronan, Inis Mor, Aran Islands and formerly of Boston, Massachusetts, USA. Reposing at Conneelys Funeral Home tomorrow Sunday from 2 until 4. Removal to Boston, Massachusetts for mass at a later date. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to ICU Dept, UHG.

Joseph Barrett

Birmingham, UK and formerly of Tullira, Ardrahan. Arriving to St. Teresa’s Church, Labane, Ardrahan for mass for Joseph Barrett tomorrow Sunday at 2. Funeral afterwards to local cemetery.

Áine Finnegan

Clooncun, Glenamaddy. Reposing at Divillys Funeral Home tomorrow Sunday from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Patricks Church, Glenamaddy. Mass for Áine Finnegan on Monday at 11.30. Funeral afterwards to the old graveyard, Glenamaddy.

Teresa Moran

Ballinamanton, Gort. Reposing at Monaghans Funeral Home, Gort this evening from 5.30. Removal at 7 to St. Colmans Church, Gort. Mass for Teresa Moran tomorrow Sunday at 12. Funeral afterwards to local cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.

Alister Adams Kelly

Ballybroder, Loughrea. Funeral cortege will arrive to St. Brendans Cathedral, Loughrea for mass for Alister Adams Kelly today at 11. Funeral afterwards to Mount Pleasent Cemetery.

Sr. Theodore O’ Shaughnessy

Convent of Mercy, Mater Hospital, Dublin and formerly of Caraun, Lackagh, Claregalway. Mass for Sr. Theodore O’Shaughnessy today at 11 in Mater Hospital Chapel. Funeral afterwards to Newlands Cross Cemetery.