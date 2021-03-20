Death Notices Saturday 20th March 2021

print

Tony O’Grady

Castlegar, Ahascragh, Ballinasloe. Mass for Tony O’Grady will take place privately on Monday at 12 in St. Colman’s Church, Ahascragh for family only. Funeral afterwards to Ahascragh New Cemetery.

William also known as Billy Daly

Lisananny, Kilconly. Mass for Billy Daly will take place on Monday at 11 in St. Conleth’s Church, Kilconly for family only. Mass will be streamed live online on farewellfilms.ie and broadcast on parish radio. Funeral afterwards to Kilconly Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Bridget also known as Bridie Lally nee Gleeson

Raheens, Mountbellew, Ballinasloe and formerly of Dunmore. Mass for Bridie Lally will take place on Monday at 12 in St. Mary’s Church, Menlough. Funeral afterwards to Menlough Cemetery. House private, by request.

Seán Keane

Finisglen, Moycullen. Mass for Seán Keane will take place privately on Monday at 12 in Moycullen Church. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery.

Joe Malee

Ballyquirke West, Moycullen. Mass for Joe Malee will take place privately tomorrow Saturday at 11 in Moycullen Church. Cremation to follow in Shannon Crematorium. Family flowers only, by request.