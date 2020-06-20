Death Notices Saturday 20th June, 2020

Catherine also known as Josie Donnellan nee Rocke

Leitrim Mór, Kylebrack, Loughrea and formerly of Derrew, Killimor, Ballinasloe. Funeral mass for Josie Donnellan will take place privately, tomorrow Sunday at 2 in St. Andrew’s Church, Leitrim. Funeral afterwards to Leitrim Cemetery.

Philomena also known as Phil Mooney nee Holland

Woodville, Kilchreest, Loughrea. Funeral mass for Phil Mooney will take place privately, tomorrow Sunday at 1 in Nativity Church, Kilchreest, for immediate family only. Funeral afterwards to Kilchreest Old Cemetery.