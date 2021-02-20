Death Notices Saturday 20th February 2021

print

Michael T. Hastings

Crushoa, Kinvara and formerly of Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, U.K. Funeral cortege will leave his daughter Elizabeths home in Balibranagan tomorrow Sunday at 12:30 to arrive at St. Colmans Church, Kinvara for private mass for Michael T.Hastings at 1. Mass will be streamed live online on Ballinderreen and Kinvara parishes facebook page. Interment to follow in Mount Cross Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Cancer Care West.

John Joe Kelly

Tollinabrone, Menlough, Ballinasloe and formerly of Bray. Co. Wicklow. In his 95th year. Mass for John Joe Kelly will take place today at 11 in St. Marys Church, Menlough. Funeral afterwards to Menlough Cemetery.

Frank Cooley

Cloonmore, Tuam. Mass for Frank Cooley will take place privately today at 12 in the Sacred Heart Church, Belclare. Mass will be streamed live online on farewellfilms.ie and broadcast on parish radio. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery. Donations, if desired to Cancer Care West.