Death Notices Saturday 20th April, 2019

Sean Hayes

Woodview Terrace, Woodford and formerly of Allendara, Woodford. Reposing at St. Mary’s Funeral Home, Woodford tomorrow Easter Sunday from 6. Removal at 8 to St. John the Baptist Church, Woodford. Mass for Sean Hayes on Easter Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Peg Molloy nee Feeney

Renmore Road. Reposing at Áras Naofa within the grounds of St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Renmore tomorrow Easter Sunday from 4. Removal at 5.30 to adjacent church. Mass for Peg Molloy on Easter Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore. Family flowers only, by request.

Jimmy Kelly

River Street, Eyrecourt, Ballinasloe. Reposing at St. Brendan’s Church Eyrecourt tomorrow Easter Sunday from 5 until 7. Funeral Service for Jimmy Kelly on Easter Monday at 11.30 in St. Brendan’s Church, Eyrecourt. Funeral afterwards to Doon Cemetery.

William also known as Willie Melia

Kilcahill, Claregalway. Reposing at Corrandulla Mortuary Chapel tomorrow Easter Sunday from 5 until 7. Private removal on Easter Monday from his home to St. Brendan’s Church, Corrandulla, for mass for Willie Melia at 11. Funeral afterwards to Cregg Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Guide Dogs for the Blind.

John Jamieson

13 Cregg View, Whitegate, Co. Clare. Reposing at St. Joseph’s Funeral Home, Whitegate tomorrow Easter Sunday from 4. Removal at 7 to St. Caimin’s Church of Ireland, Mountshannon. Funeral service for John Jamieson on Easter Monday at 2. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Irish Heart Foundation.

Patrick Rock

Garryland, Gort. Reposing at Mullin’s Funeral Home, Gort tomorrow Easter Sunday from 5. Removal at 7.30 to St. Colman’s Church, Tierneevin. Funeral service for Patrick Rock on Easter Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Kilmacduagh Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice Foundation.

Patrick also known as Pat Kelly

Gunnoade, Newbridge, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Newbridge, tomorrow Easter Sunday from 5 until 7. Funeral service for Pat Kelly on Easter Monday at 1 in St. Patrick’s Church, Newbridge. Funeral afterwards to Killyan Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Patient Comfort Fund – Portiuncula Hospital.

Seamus O’Hagan

Boyounagh, Glenamaddy and formerly of Omeath, Co. Louth. Reposing at his residence tomorrow Easter Sunday from 3 until 8. Funeral service for Seamus O’Hagan on Easter Monday at 12 in St. Patrick’s Church, Glenamaddy. Funeral afterwards to Boyounagh Cemetery. House private Easter Monday morning, by request.

Kathleen Molloy nee O’Connor

St. Anthony’s Terrace, Bohermore. Reposing at Irwin’s Funeral Home, Bothar Irwin tomorrow Easter Sunday from 5. Removal at 6.30 to St. Patrick’s Church, Forster Street. Funeral service for Kathleen Molloy on Easter Monday at 10. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. House private, by request.