Death Notices Saturday 1st May 2021

Seamus McDonagh also known as Seamisín

Na Creagán, Inverin. Removal on Monday at 12:30 to Tully Church, Ballinahown for mass for Seamus McDonagh at 1. Funeral afterwards to Maoghraos Cemetery.

Queenie Monahan nee Kelly

Knockbrack, Athenry and formerly of Cussane Cross. Reposing privately at her home tomorrow Sunday. Removal on Monday at 12:30 to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Newcastle for private mass for Queenie Monahan at 1. Mass will be streamed live online on the church webcam and broadcast on parish radio. Funeral afterwards to Templemoyle Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Maryfield Nursing Home, Athenry.

Edward John Beatty also known as Eddie Beatty

Kilronan, Aran Islands. Removal from his sons residence, Teach Mór, Inverin tomorrow Sunday at 9:30 to arrive at Rossaveal Harbour at 10:30. Mass for Eddie Beatty will take place privately at 12:30 in Kilronan Church. Mass will be streamed live online on the Kilronan Church webcam. Funeral afterwards to Killeany Cemetery.

Albert also known as Algie Abberton

Abbey, Loughrea. Mass for Algie Abberton will take place privately tomorrow Sunday at 12 in the Church of the Assumption, Abbey. Mass will be streamed live online on the Abbey Church webcam. Funeral afterwards to Abbey Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to the Galway Hospice.

Barbara King nee Cloherty

Roundstone, Connemara and formerly of Cashel. Removal from her home on Monday to Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, Roundstone for mass for Barbara King at 12. Funeral afterwards to Gurteen Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Cancer Care West.

Martin Burns

Lawrencetown, Ballinasloe and formerly of Brackloon, Eyrecourt. Funeral cortege will arrive at Our Lady of Clonfert Church, Clonfert tomorrow Sunday for private mass for Martin Burns at 12. Mass will be streamed live online on http://www.churchservices.tv/clonfert and broadcast on parish radio. Funeral afterwards to Calvary Cemetery, Lawrencetown.