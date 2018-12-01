Death Notices Saturday 1st December, 2018

Sr. Marcellina Muldoon

Formerly of Convent of Mercy, Tuam and Cloonkeen, Newbridge. Reposing at Grogan’s Funeral Home, Tuam tomorrow Sunday from 6. Removal at 8 to Cathedral of the Assumption. Mass for Sr. Marcellina Muldoon on Monday at 12:30. Funeral afterwards to Convent Cemetery, Tuam. Donations instead of flowers to Unicef.

Tommy Lally

Kingsland, Athenry. Reposing at Gardiner’s Funeral Home, Athenry this evening from 6 until 8. Arriving at 12:15 tomorrow Sunday to Church of the Assumption, Athenry for mass for Tommy Lally at 12:30. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Athenry.

Michael also known as Mike Naughton

Shanclough, Kinvara. Reposing at Corless Funeral Home, Kinvara this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Joseph’s Church, Kinvara. Mass for Mike Naughton tomorrow Sunday at 2. Funeral afterwards to Mount Cross Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Care West.