Death Notices Saturday 1st December, 2018

Written by on 1 December 2018

Sr. Marcellina Muldoon

Formerly of  Convent of Mercy, Tuam and Cloonkeen, Newbridge.  Reposing at Grogan’s Funeral Home, Tuam tomorrow Sunday from 6.  Removal at 8 to Cathedral of the Assumption.  Mass for Sr. Marcellina Muldoon on Monday at 12:30.  Funeral afterwards to Convent Cemetery, Tuam.  Donations instead of flowers to Unicef.

Tommy Lally

Kingsland, Athenry.  Reposing at Gardiner’s Funeral Home, Athenry this evening from 6 until 8.  Arriving at 12:15 tomorrow Sunday to Church of the Assumption, Athenry for mass for Tommy Lally at 12:30.  Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Athenry.

Michael also known as Mike Naughton

Shanclough, Kinvara.  Reposing at Corless Funeral Home, Kinvara this evening from 6.  Removal at 8 to St. Joseph’s Church, Kinvara.  Mass for Mike Naughton tomorrow Sunday at 2.  Funeral afterwards to Mount Cross Cemetery.  Family flowers only, by request.  Donations, if desired, to Cancer Care West.

