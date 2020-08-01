Death Notices Saturday 1st August, 2020

James Henry also known as Jimmy Madden

Glenville, Maunsells Road. Reposing at Conneelys Funeral Home, tomorrow Sunday from 3:30 until 5, for family and relatives only. Removal on Monday to St. Josephs Church, Presentation Road for private mass for Jimmy Madden at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery.

Freda Nolan

11 Farrenberg, Glebe, Kildare Town and Barnadearg, Tuam. Reposing privately at her mother’s residence today. Removal tomorrow Sunday to St. Marys Church, Killererin for private mass for Freda Nolan at 11. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Killererin. Family flowers only, by request.

Maureen Madden nee McLoughlin

Derry, Kilkerrin, Ballinasloe. Private removal to St. Josephs Church, Kilkerrin today for mass for Maureen Madden at 12. Funeral afterwards to Kilkerrin Cemetery.

Kevin Nolan

Hermitage, Ballygar. Mass will take place privately, today at 12 in St. Mary’s Church, Ballygar. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. Funeral cortege will travel from Kevin Nolan’s residence today to arrive at St. Marys Church, Ballygar for funeral mass. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Alzheimer Society of Ireland.