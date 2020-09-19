Death Notices Saturday 19th September, 2020

Joe Glynn

Carrowkeelanahglass, Dunmore. Mass for Joe Glynn will take place privately, on Monday at 12 in The Church of Our Lady and St. Nicholas, Dunmore, for family only. Funeral afterwards to Dunmore Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on dunmore parish.ie and will be broadcast on the Dunmore Parish Radio. Family flowers only, by request.

Sister Finian Fallon

Stella Maria, Taylors Hill and late of Kilkerrin and Mercy Convent, Tuam. Mass for Sr. Finian Fallon will take place on Monday at 12 in the Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam. Funeral afterwards to the Convent Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on Tuam Parish Webcam.

Declan Mannion

Gloves, Athenry. Reposing privately at his home today for family and close friends only. Mass for Declan Mannion will take place privately tomorrow Sunday at 1 in St. Peter and Paul’s Church, Kiltullagh. Funeral afterwards to Kiltullagh Cemetery. House private, by request.

Thomas also known as Tom Nolan

Corker, Gort. Mass for Tom Nolan will take place tomorrow Sunday at 2 in St. Attracta’s Church, Kiltartan. Funeral afterwards to Kiltartan New Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request.