Death Notices Saturday 19th October, 2019

Bridget also known as Ciss Lyons

Lisafooka, Newtowndaly, Loughrea. Reposing at Kilboys Funeral Home, Loughrea tomorrow Sunday from 5 until 7. Funeral cortege to arrive to St. Jarlaths Church, Ballyduggan for mass for Ciss Lyons on Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards in Ballyduggan Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Croi.

Maureen Henry nee Summerville

37 Glenburren Park, Tuam Road. Reposing at her home tomorrow Sunday from 4 until 8. Mass for Maureen Henry on Monday at 11 in The Church of the Holy Family, Mervue. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Alzheimers Association of Ireland.

Fr Frank Mannion

Columban Fathers, Navan, Co. Meath and formerly of Corofin. Reposing at St. Columbans, Dalgan Park, Navan tomorrow Sunday from 5 until 7.30 followed by evening prayer. Mass for Fr Frank Mannion on Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Community Cemetery.

Nuala Finnerty nee Lally

Kinclare, Caltra, Ballinasloe and formerly of Fohenagh, Ahascragh. Reposing at Franciscan College Oratory, Mountbellew tomorrow Sunday from 5 until 8. Funeral cortege to arrive at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Caltra for mass for Nuala Finnerty on Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. House private Saturday.

Sr Florence Mahon

Convent of Mercy, Nenagh, Tipperary and formerly of Woodford, Galway. Reposing at St. Marys Convent, Nenagh today from 3 until 5:30, followed by evening prayer in convent chapel. Mass for Sr Florence Mahon tomorrow Sunday at 12 in St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh. Funeral afterwards to convent cemetery.

Linda Blake

Meadow Brook Court, Loughrea. Reposing at Kilboy’s Funeral Home, Loughrea, today from 3 until 7. Funeral cortege will arrive to St Brendan’s Cathedral Loughrea for mass for Linda Blake tomorrow Sunday at 2. Funeral afterwards to Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Loughrea. House strictly private at all times and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Asthma Ireland.

Mary O’Brien nee Shine

Killimor, Ballinasloe. Mass for Mary O’Brien today at 2 in St. Joseph’s Church, Killimor. Funeral afterwards to Killimor Old Cemetery.

Brian Feeney

Baile Liam, Spiddal. Mass for Brian Feeney today at 12 in Killéinne Church, Spiddal Funeral afterwards to Knock Cemetery, Inverin. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Croi. House private, by request.

Galway Bay Fm would like to sympathise with the families and friends of all the deceased.