Death Notices Saturday 19th January, 2019

Michael also known as Mike Carr

Ballinfoyle Park, Headford Road and formerly of Newcastle Park. Reposing at O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue, tomorrow Sunday from 5. Removal at 7 to Church of the Resurrection, Ballinfoyle. Mass for Mike Carr on Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Dan McMahon

Clondagoff, Woodford. Reposing at St. Mary’s Funeral Home, Woodford tomorrow Sunday from 5. Removal at 8 to St. Brendan’s Church, Looscaun. Mass for Dan McMahon on Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Gorthaganna Cemetery.

Tess Kennedy nee Mahon

Woodview Terrace and formerly of Cappa, Woodford. Reposing at St. Mary’s Funeral Home, Woodford today from 4:30. Removal at 6 to St. John the Baptist Church, Woodford. Mass for Tess Kennedy tomorrow Sunday at 1. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Cope Galway Community Catering.

Margaret Moran – Walsh

Pairc na gCaor, Moycullen and Boston, USA. Reposing at her mother’s home in Pairc na gCaor this evening from 5 until 7. Mass for Margaret Moran – Walsh tomorrow Sunday at 12 in Church of the Immaculate Conception, Moycullen. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Research.

Kathleen Curley nee Corrigan

Abbey Terrace, Loughrea. Reposing at Kilboy’s Funeral Home, Loughrea this evening from 5 until 7. Funeral cortege will arrive at St. Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea tomorrow Sunday for mass for Kathleen Curley at 2:30. Funeral afterwards to Mount Pleasant Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request.

Kathleen Dillon nee McMyler

Corraneena, Kilconnell, Ballinasloe. Funeral cortege arriving at Sacred Heart Church, Kilconnell today for mass for Kathleen Dillon at 12. Funeral afterwards to Kilconnell New Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Reverend Canon Michael Kelly

retired pp of Craughwell and formerly of Doonane, Colmanstown. Mass for Reverend Canon Michael Kelly today at 12:30 in St. Colman’s Church, Craughwell. Funeral afterwards to Doonane Cemetery, Colmanstown. Family flowers only, by request.