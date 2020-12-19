Death Notices Saturday 19th December 2020

print

Hannah Walsh

Rosscahill. Mass for Hannah Walsh will take place today at 11:30 in Killannin Church. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery.

Josephine Monahan nee Larkin

Marble Hall Donnellan Drive, Loughrea. Funeral cortege will arrive at St. Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea, today at 12:45 for mass for Josephine Monahan at 1, for family only. Funeral afterwards to Mount-Pleasant Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on loughreacathedral.ie or churchservices.tv.

Denis Carey

Glenard Crescent, Salthill and formerly of Clooncurreen and Killaclogher, Monivea. Funeral cortege will leave his residence today at 11:30 to arrive at Christ the King Church, Salthill for mass for Denis Carey at 12. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Multiple Sclerosis, Galway branch.

Sohn Chu

Knocknacarra. Removal today to the Church of St. John the Apostle, Knocknacarra for a blessing at 1. Private cremation for Sohn Chu will take place afterwards in Shannon Crematorium. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Cancer Care West and Cancer Research.

Kathleen Bane nee Connolly

Brackloon, Ballyglunin, Tuam. Mass for Kathleen Bane will take place today at 12 in St. Colman’s Church, Corofin, for family only. Funeral afterwards to Kilmoylan Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on corofin belclare.ie and will be broadcast on the parish radio. House private, by request.