Death Notices Saturday 18th May, 2019

Larry O’Kane

Rakerin, Gort. Reposing at his residence tomorrow Sunday from 5 until 7. Funeral cortege arriving to St. Colman’s Church, Gort on Monday for mass for Larry O’Kane at 12. Funeral afterwards to Rakerin Cemetery. House private Monday morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice and Blood Bike West.

Kathleen Murphy nee Quinn

Drumharsna, Ardrahan. Reposing at Monahan’s Funeral Home, Labane, Ardrahan this evening from 6:30. Removal at 8:30 to St. Teresa’s Church, Labane. Mass for Kathleen Murphy tomorrow Sunday at 2. Funeral afterwards to Kiltartan Cemetery.

Ann Walsh nee McDonagh

Carrowbeg, Headford and formerly of Lettermore. Reposing at Carey’s Funeral Home, Claran Road, Headford this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Mary’s Church, Claran. Mass for Ann Walsh tomorrow Sunday at 1. Funeral afterwards to Killursa Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Alzheimers.

Mary Lee nee Larkin

Ashlawn, Loughrea and formerly of Athleague, Co. Roscommon. Reposing at Kilboy’s Funeral Home, Loughrea this evening from 6:30 until 8:30. Funeral cortege arriving to St. Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea tomorrow Sunday for mass for Mary Lee at 12. Funeral afterwards to Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Loughrea.

Bridie Davoren nee Duggan

Moorfield Cross, Eyrecourt, Ballinasloe. Reposing at her residence today from 4 until 7. Funeral cortege arriving to Fahy Church tomorrow Sunday for mass for Bridie Davoren at 1. Funeral afterwards to Quansboro Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Alzheimers Society of Ireland.

Nan McDonagh nee Walsh

Sruthán, Carraroe and formerly of Coilleach, Spiddal. Reposing at Niamh Mairéad Funeral Home, Clynagh, Carraroe this evening from 5 until 7. Mass for Nan McDonagh on Monday at 12 in Carraroe Church. Funeral afterwards to Coilleach Cemetery, Spiddal. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Corrib Ward, UHG.

Winnifred also known as Winnie Daniels nee Herwood

Glenrevagh, Corrandulla. Mass for Winnie Daniels today at 2 in St. Brendan’s Church, Corrandulla. Funeral afterwards to Cregg Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Croí.

Michael Slattery

Boula, Rossmore, Woodford. Mass for Michael Slattery today at 11 in St. Brendan’s Church, Looscaun. Funeral afterwards to Gorthaganna Cemetery.