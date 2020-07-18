Death Notices Saturday 18th July, 2020

Tom Power

Leagaun, Moycullen. Mass for Tom Power will take place privately, on Monday at 12 in Moycullen Church. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.

Sister Bridie Quinn St. John of God

Subiaco, Perth, Australia and formerly of Caherfourvas, Craughwell. Funeral for Sister Bridie Quinn will take place in Perth, Australia.

Annie J also known as Nancy Clancy

Gortyloughlin, Moycullen. Mass for Nancy Clancy will take place privately, tomorrow Sunday at 2 in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Moycullen. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice, Cancer Care West or Alzheimer Society of Ireland. Mass will be streamed live online in moycullenparish.com

Molly O’Toole nee Harte

Coldwood, Craughwell. Mass will take place privately, today at 2 in the Church of the Assumption, Athenry. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Athenry. Mass will be broadcast on parish radio and Athenry Parish Webcam. Memorial mass in celebration of Molly O’Toole’s life will be held at a later date.