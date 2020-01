Death Notices Saturday 18th January, 2020

Rev Fr. Paddy also known as PJ Kelly

formerly of Rooghan, Laurencetown, Ballinasloe and Kilnadeema, Loughrea. Reposing at St. Dympnas Church, Kilnadeema tomorrow Sunday from 3 until 6. Mass for Fr. Paddy Kelly on Monday at 12, followed by removal to St. Josephs SMA Parish Church, Wilton, Cork arriving at 7. Mass for Rev Fr. Paddy Kelly on Tuesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Una Conroy

Blessington, Ballinrobe, Co. Mayo. Reposing at Kilmaine Community Centre today from 4 until 5. Removal afterwards to St. Patricks Church, Kilmaine. Mass for Una Conroy tomorrow Sunday at 1. Funeral afterwards to the Kilmolara Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Gráinne Duignan MacNamara

Newtown, Gort. Mass for Gráinne Duignan MacNamara today at 12 in St. Colmans Church, Gort. Funeral afterwards to Kilmacduagh Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.