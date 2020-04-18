Death Notices Saturday 18th April, 2020

Sean Cogavin

Lawrencetown. Mass for Sean Cogavin will take place privately tomorrow Sunday in St. Mary’s Church, Lawrencetown. Funeral afterwards to Calvary Cemetery.

John Weston Munnelly

Oranswell Road, Bushypark and formerly of Newtown, Castlebar, Co. Mayo. In his 97th year. Funeral will take place privately. Memorial mass in celebration of John Weston Munnelly’s life will be held at a later date.

Brian McLoughlin

Coolbeg, Lawrencetown. Mass for Brian McLoughlin will take place privately tomorrow Sunday in St. Augustin’s Church, Clontuskert. Private cremation to follow in Shannon Crematorium.

John Keaney

Gortroe, Corrandulla and formerly of Drumgriffin. Funeral will take place privately, for family members only. Memorial mass in celebration of John Keaney’s life will be held at a later date.

Mary also known as Auntie Mary O’Connell nee Creaven

Menlo and Caiseal Geal Nursing Home. In her 95th year. Funeral will take place privately. Memorial mass in celebration of Mary O’Connell’s life will be held at a later date. Mary will be laid to rest in Menlo Cemetery.