Death Notices Saturday 17th October, 2020

Margaret Corrigan nee Joyce

Carrowmoreknock, Rosscahill and formerly of Recess. Mass for Margaret Corrigan will take place privately, on Monday at 12 in Killannin Church, for family only. Funeral afterwards to Moycullen Cemetery. House private, by request.

Val Hoarty

Glenbrack, Gort. Mass for Val Hoarty will take place privately, tomorrow Sunday at 2 in St. Colman’s Church, Gort. Interment afterwards in St. Colman’s Cemetery, Gort. Mass will be streamed live online on the Gort Parish Facebook page. Flowers welcome. Donations, if desired to the Galway Hospice Foundation.

Kathleen McKeague nee Blighe

Gurrane, Creggs, Co. Roscommon and Galway. Funeral cortege will leave her residence tomorrow Sunday for private mass for Kathleen McKeague at 1:30 in St. Mary’s Church, Kilbegnet, for family. Funeral afterwards to Kilbegnet Cemetery. Mass will be broadcast on parish radio. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Mayo Roscommon Hospice Foundation.

Aisling Gallagher

Oldfield, Kingston. Mass for Aisling Gallagher will take place privately this morning at 11:15. Mass will be streamed live online on Knocknacarra Parish Webcam.

Antóine O’Doherty

Lurgan Park, Renmore and formerly of Sea Road, Sligo. Funeral will arrive at Shannon Crematorium today at 2:30 for a celebration of Antóine O’Doherty’s life for family and close friends only. House private, by request.