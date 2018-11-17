Death Notices Saturday 17th November, 2018

Eilish Keaveney nee Coffey

Renmore and formerly of Dominican College, Taylors Hill. Reposing at Áras Naofa within the grounds of Church of St. Oliver Plunkett, Renmore, tomorrow Sunday from 4 until 7. Funeral cortege to arrive to adjacent church on Monday for mass for Eilish Keaveney at 12. Private cremation to follow. No flowers, by request. Donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Research and / or the Galway Hospice

Dympna Forde nee Joyce

Creggboy, Gort. Reposing at Monaghan’s Funeral Home Gort tomorrow Sunday from 5. Removal 7 to St. Anne’s Church, Shanaglish. Mass for Dympna Forde on Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Mary Sheridan nee Melody

Monaveen, Woodlawn, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Áras Mhuire in the grounds of St. Killian’s Church, New Inn tomorrow Sunday from 5.30. Removal at 7 to adjoining church. Mass for Mary Sheridan on Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Ballymacward New Cemetery.

Michael Buckley

Garracloone, Craughwell. Reposing at Cawley’s Funeral Home, Craughwell tomorrow Sunday from 5.30. Removal at 7 to St. Colman’s Church, Craughwell. Mass for Michael Buckley on Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Ballymore Cemetery. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Bridie Keaveney nee Moore

Gortnagoyne, Dunmore. In her 97th year. Reposing at Glynn’s Funeral Home, Dunmore, tomorrow Sunday from 4. Removal at 7 to St. Patrick’s Church, Garrafrauns. Mass for Bridie Keaveney on Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Addergoole Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Glenamaddy Day Care Centre.

Pat King

Errislannan, Clifden. Reposing at the Chapel of Rest Ballyconneely tomorrow Sunday from 5. Removal at 8 to Church of the Holy Family, Ballyconneely. Mass for Pat King on Monday at 12.30. Funeral afterwards to St. Flannan’s Cemetery, Errislannan. Family flowers only, by request.

Sister Mary Corban

Rush, Co. Dublin and formerly of Loughrea. Reposing at St. Joseph’s Convent, Old Road, Rush, Co. Dublin tomorrow Sunday from 4 until 8. Mass for Sister Mary Corban on Monday at 11 in St. Maur’s Church, Rush. Funeral afterwards to Whitestown Cemetery, Rush.

Tom Mahon

Ballymacward, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Franciscan College Oratory, Mountbellew this evening from 5. Removal at 7.30 to St. Peter and Paul’s Church, Ballymacward. Mass for Tom Mahon tomorrow Sunday at 1. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Ballymacward. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Croí.

Moira Harrison

Cleaghmore, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Grenham’s Funeral Home, Ballinasloe, today from 4. Removal at 5.30 to St. Michael’s Church, Ballinasloe. Mass for Moira Harrison tomorrow Sunday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Creagh Cemetery.

Patrick Joseph better known as PJ McGlynn

Truskey East, Barna and formerly of Raleigh Row and Omagh, Co. Tyrone. Reposing at Conneely’s Funeral Home, Flood Street this evening from 4.30. Removal at 6 to The Jesuit Church, Sea Road. Mass for PJ McGlynn tomorrow Sunday at 12.30. Funeral afterwards to Realtna Mara Cemetery, Furbo. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Maureen Adair nee Gill

Blindwell, Cloghans Hill, Tuam. Reposing at Grogan’s Funeral Home, Tuam, this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to the family home. Removal tomorrow Sunday to arrive to St. Conleth’s Church, Kilconly for mass for Maureen Adair at 12.30. Funeral afterwards to Kilconly Cemetery. Donations, if desired, to Tuam Cancer Care.

Kathleen Farrell nee Lennon

Cloonlyon, Ballygar. Private removal from her residence today to arrive to St Mary’s Church, Ballygar for mass for Kathleen Farrell at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Spinal Injuries, Ireland.

Eileen Burke nee Hogan

Shannon Road, Portumna and Springfield, Birr, Co. Offaly. Funeral cortege arriving at St. Bridget’s Church, Portumna today for mass for Eileen Burke at 11. Funeral afterwards to Calvary cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Intensive Care Unit Comfort Fund, UHG.