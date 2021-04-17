Death Notices Saturday 17th April 2021

print

Patrick also known as Paddy Carr Snr

Hymany Park, Ballinasloe. Mass for Paddy Carr Snr will take place privately on Monday at 12 in St. Michael’s Church, Ballinasloe. Mass will be streamed live online on www.churchservices.tv/ballinasloe. Funeral afterwards to Creagh Cemetery.

Mary Lillis nee Dwyer

Ballinacragga, Newmarket-on-Fergus, Co. Clare and formerly of New Inn, Loughrea. Mass for Mary Lillis will take place privately tomorrow Sunday at 1 in Newmarket-on-Fergus Church for family only. Mass will be streamed live online via on http://www.newmarketonfergusparish.ie/our-parish/main-church-webcam/. Funeral afterwards to Lemenagh Cemetery.

Martin Forde

Laraghmore House, Ballyglunin, Tuam. Removal from his home tomorrow Sunday to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Brooklodge, Ballyglunin for mass for Martin Forde at 11:30. Mass will be streamed live online on https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/brooklodge-church. Funeral afterwards to Abbyknockmoy Cemetery.