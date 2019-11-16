Death Notices Saturday 16th November, 2019

Anthony also known as Tony O’Rourke

Corrib Park, Newcastle and formerly of Cullenagh, Kylebrack. Reposing at St. Pio’s Room in The Sacred Heart Church, Seamus Quirke Road tomorrow Sunday from 4. Removal at 6 to the adjoining church. Mass for Tony O;Rourke on Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rinville Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request.

Eileen Burke nee Ward

25 Rockmount Road, Highfield Park and formerly Kilchreest and Ballinasloe. Reposing at her home tomorrow Sunday from 3 until 7. Removal on Monday to St. Josephs Church, Presentation Road for mass for Eileen Burke at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Raymond also known as Ray Raftery

Clybaun Heights, Knocknacarra. Reposing at St. Anthonys Room within the Church of St. John the Apostle, Knocknacarra tomorrow Sunday from 3. Removal at 5 to the church. Mass for Ray Raftery on Monday at 11. Private Cremation to follow. House private, by request.

Evelyn Murphy nee Kenny

Ballymacward, Ballinasloe and formerly of Cuilaigh, Ballinasloe. Reposing at St. Peter and Pauls Mortuary Chapel adjacent to St. Peter and Pauls Church, Ballymacward tomorrow Sunday from 5. Removal at 7 to the Church. Mass for Evelyn Murphy on Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Ballymacward.

Rita Keary nee Concannon

Windfield, Moylough, Ballinasloe. In her 99th year. Reposing at The Franciscan College Oratory, Mountbellew tomorrow Sunday from 5 until 8. Mass for Rita Keary on Monday at 12 in St. Marys Church, Skehana. Funeral afterwards to Menlough Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Palliative Care Team.

Michael Treacy

Doogara, Tuam. Reposing at Burns Funeral Home, Tuam this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Benins Church, Kilbannon. Mass for Michael Treacy on Sunday at 12:15. Funeral afterwards to Kilbannon Cemetery. House private, by request.

Julia McDonagh nee Walsh

Deerpark, Cloughanvor, Carnakib, Headford. Reposing at Careys Funeral Home, Claran Road, Headford this evening from 5 until 7. Removal from her home tomorrow Sunday to arrive at St. Patrick and Cuana Church (Corner Chapel) for mass for Julia McDonagh at 1. Funeral afterwards to Cloughanover Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Bernard Morrissey

Coshla, Athenry. Reposing at Gardiners Funeral Home, Athenry this evening from 5 until 7. Funeral cortege will arrive at the Church of the Assumption, Athenry tomorrow Sunday at 1:45 for mass for Bernard Morrissey at 2. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Athenry.

Barbara Keane

Lough Atalia Grove, Renmore and formerly of Maam, Connemara. Mass for Barbara Keane today at 11 in the Church of St. Oliver Plunkett, Renmore. Cremation to follow at Shannon Crematorium at 3.