Death Notices Saturday 16th May, 2020

Margaret Walsh nee McCann

Pinewood Crescent, Loughrea and formerly of Belfast, Co. Antrim. Mass for Margaret Walsh will take place privately, tomorrow Sunday at 12 in St. Brendans Cathedral, Loughrea. Private funeral afterwards to Mount-Pleasant Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online at loughreacathedral.ie or on churchservices.tv/loughrea. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to The Claregalway District Daycare Centre.

Bridget also known as Bridie McKiernan

Claremount, Oughterard and formerly of Kilkerrin, Ballinasloe. Funeral will take place privately. Memorial mass in celebration of Bridie McKiernan’s life will be held at a later date. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Cancer Care West.

Joe Durcan

Kilcahill, Claregalway and formerly of Cloonygowan, Callow, Foxford, Co. Mayo. Funeral will take place privately tomorrow Sunday at 3 in the Church of St. Thomas the Apostle, Callow. Private funeral afterwards to Kilconduff Cemetery. Memorial mass in celebration of Joe Durcan’s life will be held at a later date.