Death Notices Saturday 16th March, 2019

Janis Egan

Rocklands Avenue, Ballybane. Reposing at Holy Family Funeral Home, Mervue today from 4 until 5.30. Celebration of Janis Egan’s life will take place at Shannon Crematorium on Tuesday at 12. House private and no flowers or no mass cards, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Tommy also known as Jobby Garvey

Barry Avenue and formerly of Emmett Avenue, Mervue. Reposing at his home, Barry Avenue, this evening from 5 until 8. Removal tomorrow Sunday to Church of the Holy Family, Mervue, to arrive for mass for Jobby Garvey at 11.30. Private cremation to follow. No flowers, by request.