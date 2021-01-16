Death Notices Saturday 16th January 2021

print

Kay Faherty nee Lynch

Furrymoyle East, Barna and formerly of Dunmanway, West Cork. Mass for Kay Faherty will take place on Monday at 2 in the Church of Mary Immaculate Queen, Barna. Funeral afterwards to Realt na Mara Cemetery, Furbo. Mass will be streamed live online on the Barna Church Webcam or on the Barna Furbo Parish facebook page and will be broadcast on the parish radio.

Ann Cheevers nee Keady

McHugh Avenue, Mervue. Mass for Ann Cheevers will take place privately tomorrow Sunday at 1:30 in the Church of the Holy Family, Mervue. Private cremation to follow. Mass will be streamed live online on churchtv.ie. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to the Patient Comfort Fund (Claddagh Ward and ICU) University Hospital, Galway.

Mattie Scales

Rafee, Headford. Mass for Mattie Scales will take place privately tomorrow Sunday at 1 in St. Mary’s Church, Headford. Funeral afterwards to Cummer Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on the Headford Parish facebook page.

Patrick also known as Paddy Harney

Carrowreagh, Taughmaconnell, Ballinasloe, Co. Roscommon. Mass for Paddy Harney will take place privately tomorrow Sunday at 12 in St. Ronan’s Church, Taughmaconnell, for family only. Funeral afterwards to the local cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on St. Ronan’s Church facebook page.

Anne Dolphin nee O’Brien

Loughill, Creagh, Ballinasloe, Co. Roscommon. Mass for Anne Dolphin will take place privately, tomorrow Sunday at 10:30 in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Creagh, for family only. Funeral afterwards to Creagh Cemetery.

Desmond better known as Des Kirby

Dun na Mara Drive, Renmore. Mass for Des Kirby will take place privately tomorrow Sunday at 2 in the Church of St. Oliver Plunkett, Renmore. Funeral afterwards to Rinville Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on the Renmore Parish webcam. House private and family flowers only, by request.

Esther also known as Ettie Gilligan nee Kenny

Tudor Lawn, Newcastle and formerly of Craanford, Co. Wexford and London. Funeral cortege will leave her home today at 11:30 to arrive at Galway Cathedral for mass for Ettie Gilligan at 12. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on the Galway Cathedral webcam and facebook page. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Ann McGrath nee Forde

Black Acre, Tuam and formerly of Crimlin Bridge, Ballyglunin and London. Cremation service for Ann McGrath will take place today 1 in Shannon Crematorium.

Bridget also known as Bridie Nolan nee Greaney

Corker House Gort and formerly of Glenrevagh, Corrandulla. Mass for Bridie Nolan will take place privately today at 2. Funeral afterwards to Kiltartan New Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Mass will be streamed live online on brightblueproductions.ie.

Christina Owens nee Mannion

Ballagh, Menlough, Ballinasloe. Funeral cortege will arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Menlough, today for private mass for Christina Owens at 12. Funeral afterwards to The New Cemetery, Menlough.

Jimmy Flaherty

Grange, Corrandulla. Removal from his home this morning at 10:30 to St. Brendan’s Church, Corrandulla, for private mass for Jimmy Flaherty at 11. Funeral afterwards to Annaghdown Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on the Corrandulla Church facebook page and will be broadcast on the parish radio. Donations, if desired to Kilcoona AFD Classes and Down Syndrome Ireland.