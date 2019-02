Death Notices Saturday 16th February, 2019

Ignatius also known as Ignis Bennett

Barnaboy, Lawrencetown, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Serenity Funeral Home, Main St, Ballinasloe tomorrow Sunday from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Mary’s Church, Lawrencetown. Mass for Ignis Bennett on Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Calvary Cemetery.

Martin also known as Mairtín McGuane

Bunnahow, Tubber, Co. Clare. Husband of the late Maura Silver, Ardrahan. Reposing at O’Donnell’s Funeral Home, Crusheen this evening from 5:30. Removal at 7:30 to St. Anne’s Church, Shanaglish. Mass for Mairtín McGuane tomorrow Sunday at 11. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Tommy Byron

Windfield Road, Menlough, Ballinasloe. Mass for Tommy Byron tomorrow Saturday at 1:30 in St. Mary’s Church, Skehana. Funeral afterwards to Menlough Cemetery.