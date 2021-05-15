Death Notices Saturday 15th May 2021

print

John Joe Conneely

Rusheeney, Oughterard. Mass for John Joe Conneely will take place privately tomorrow Sunday at 1 in Oughterard Church. Funeral afterwards to Kilcummin Cemetery, Oughterard.

Martin Nugent

Cutteenty, Corrandulla. Removal from his home tomorrow Sunday at 1:30 to Shannon Crematorium for private family service for Martin Nugent. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Liam Merrigan

Clonboo, Corrandulla. Arriving at St. Brendan’s Church, Corrandulla tomorrow Sunday for mass for Liam Merrigan at 1 for family only. Mass will be broadcast on parish radio. Funeral afterwards to Annaghdown Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice, Irish Cancer Society or Cancer Care West.

Margaret Hawkins nee Moran

Castlebin, New Inn and formerly of Mounthazel, Castleblakney. Mass for Margaret Hawkins will take place privately today at 1 in St. Michael’s Church, Cappataggle for family only. Mass will be streamed live online on https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/cappataggle-parish-church. Funeral afterwards to Grange Cemetery, New Inn.