Death Notices Saturday 15th June, 2019

Annie Keegan nee Quirke

117 Kingshill, Upper Salthill and formerly of Ballinahiskeen, Killimor. Reposing at her residence today from 2 until 4. Reposing at her residence again tomorrow Sunday from 6. Removal at 8 to Christ the King Church, Salthill. Mass for Annie Keegan on Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Tiernascragh Cemetery, Ballinasloe.

Kathleen Kenna nee Colleran

Castlegrove, Tuam and late of Milltown. Reposing at Glynn’s Funeral Home, High Street, Tuam tomorrow Sunday from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Conleth’s Church, Kilconly. Mass for Kathleen Kenna on Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Kilconly Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Croí.

Mary also known as May Canavan nee Coyne

Turloughgarve, Corrandulla. In her 98th year. Reposing at Corrandulla Mortuary Chapel today from 4. Removal at 6:30 to adjoining church. Mass for May Canavan tomorrow Sunday at 1. Funeral afterwards to Corrandulla Cemetery.

Mary Jane O’Reilly nee Allen

Ballinakill, Gort. Reposing at Dolan’s Funeral Home, Shanaglish this evening from 6:30. Removal at 8 to St. Anne’s Church, Shanaglish. Mass for Mary Jane O’Reilly tomorrow Sunday at 2. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Patrick also known as Paddy Gill

Carheenlea, Turloughmore, Athenry. Reposing at Our Lady’s Chapel, Lackagh, Turloughmore today from 4. Removal at 6:30 to Church of Our Lady of Knock, Lackagh. Mass for Paddy Gill tomorrow Sunday at 2. Funeral afterwards to Old Cemetery, Lackagh.

John Huban

Sea Haven, Doorus, Kinvara. Reposing at The Corless Funeral Home, Kinvara this evening from 5 until 8. Mass for John Huban tomorrow Sunday at 2 in Doorus Church, Kinvara. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. House private tomorrow morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice Foundation.

Thomas also known at Tom Smyth

Park East, Spiddal. Reposing at Conneely’s Funeral Home, Flood Street tomorrow Sunday from 4 until 6. Private cremation to take place on Monday in Shannon Crematorium.

Teresa Allen nee Ryan

Aggard, Craughwell. Mass for Teresa Allen today at 12 in St. Colman’s Church, Craughwell. Funeral afterwards to Killora Cemetery.