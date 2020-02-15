Death Notices Saturday 15th February, 2020

Sharon Higgins

Brothers of Charity, Cois Saile, An Leargan, Knocknacarra and formerly of Coole Park, Bohermore. Reposing at Conneelys Funeral Home, Flood Street, tomorrow Sunday from 3.30 until 5. Mass for Sharon Higgins on Monday at 12 in St. Patricks Church, Forster Street. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore. House at An Leargan private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to the Brothers of Charity, Cois Saile Services, Knocknacarra.

Jimmy Thompson

Knockdoe, Claregalway. Reposing at Our Ladys Chapel, Lackagh tomorrow Sunday from 5. Removal at 7 to the Church of Our Lady of Knock, Lackagh. Mass for Jimmy Thompson on Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Cregg Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Claregalway Day Care Centre.

John Higgins

Chapel Road, Abbeyknockmoy, Tuam and formerly of Kilconly, Tuam. Reposing at Mannions Funeral Home, Abbeyknockmoy tomorrow Sunday from 4.30. Removal at 6.30 to St. Bernards Church, Abbeyknockmoy. Mass for John Higgins on Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Abbeyknockmoy Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request.

John also known as Jack Doyle

Dundonnell, Taughmaconnell, Ballinasloe, Co. Roscommon. Reposing at Grenhams Funeral Home, Ballinasloe tomorrow Sunday from 5.30. Removal at 7 to St. Ronans Church, Taughmaconnell. Mass for Jack Doyle on Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to local cemetery.

Christina Whyte nee Moran

Oaklands, Salthill and formerly of Ballaghaderreen, Co. Roscommon. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue tomorrow Sunday from 3. Removal at 4 to Christ the King Church, Salthill. Mass for Christina Whyte on Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Austin Melia

Marley, Tuam. Reposing at Glynns Funeral Home, High Street, Tuam tomorrow Sunday from 5 until 7. Removal afterwards to the Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam. Mass for Austin Melia on Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Dialysis Unit, Merlin Park Hospital and Galway Hospice.

Margaret Kelly nee Geagan

Killomoran, Gort. Reposing at Mullins Funeral Home, Gort this evening from 5. Removal at 8 to her residence. Mass for Margaret Kelly tomorrow Sunday at 1.30 in Tierneevin Church. Funeral afterwards to Kilmacduagh Cemetery. House private tomorrow Sunday morning, by request.

Mary also known as Mimmie Greaney nee Maloney

Belleville, Athenry. Reposing at The Sacred Heart Room adjacent to the Sacred Heart Church, Ryehill, Monivea today from 4 until 6.30. Mass for Mimmie Greaney tomorrow Sunday at 11 in the Sacred Heart Church, Ryehill. Funeral afterwards to Monivea Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Monivea Active Age.

Bobby O’Connor

119 Bluebell Woods, Oranmore. Reposing at Tearmann Mhuire on the grounds of Oranmore Church this afternoon from 2.30. Removal at 5 to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Oranmore. Funeral Service for Bobby O’Connor tomorrow Sunday at 2. Funeral afterwards to Renville Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Margaret Gannon nee Garvey

Liskea, Williamstown. Mass for Margaret Gannon this morning at 11 in the Church of St. Terese, Williamstown. Funeral afterwards to Carraroe Cemetery.

Jimmy Clancy

Kilcarragh, Kilfenora, Co. Clare. Reposing at St. Fachnan’s Church, Kilfenora today from 4 until 8. Mass for Jimmy Clancy tomorrow Sunday at 12. Funeral afterwards to the Holy Rosary Cemetery, Doolin. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Maries Foundation.

Martin Healy

Ross In Orb and formerly of Carra, Bullaun, Loughrea. Mass for Martin Healy today at 12:30 in St. Patrick’s Church, Bullaun. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.