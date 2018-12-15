Death Notices Saturday 15th December, 2018

Peggie McDermott nee Dunphy

33 Maunsells Road and formerly of Easkey, Co. Sligo. Reposing at her residence 33 Maunsells Road tomorrow Sunday from 12. Removal at 4 to St. James Church, Easkey, arriving at 6.30 approximately. Mass for Peggie McDermott on Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Roslea Cemetery, Easkey. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Nathan Joyce

Slí Burca, Ballymoneen Road, Knocknacarra. Reposing at St. Anthony’s Room within the Church of St. John the Apostle, Knocknacarra, tomorrow Sunday from 1.30. Removal at 3.30 to the church. Mass for Nathan Joyce on Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery.

Mary-Jo Costello

Leitrim Mór, Kylebrack, Loughrea. Reposing at Kilboy’s Funeral Home, Loughrea this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Andrew’s Church, Leitrim. Mass for Mary-Jo Costello tomorrow Sunday at 1. Funeral afterwards to Leitrim Old Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Croí.

John Leonard

Kilmalaw, Aughrim, Ballinasloe. In his 97th year. Reposing at Sacred Heart Funeral Home, Kilconnell tomorrow Sunday from 3. Removal at 6 to St. Catherine’s Church, Aughrim. Mass for John Leonard on Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Killure Cemetery.

Margaret King nee O’Flaherty

Coorheen, Loughrea. Funeral Cortege will arrive to St. Dympna’s Church, Kilnadeema for mass for Margaret King today at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. House private this morning, by request.

Lilly Maloney nee Conroy

Conicare, Abbey, Loughrea. Private removal today to Church of the Assumption, Abbey for mass for Lilly Maloney at 12. Funeral afterwards to local cemetery.