Death Notices Saturday 15th August, 2020

Baby Chelsie McDonagh

51 The Pottery, Weir Road, Tuam. Baby daughter of Valerie and Michael. Reposing at her parent’s home tomorrow Sunday from 4 until 7. Mass of the angels for Baby Chelsie McDonagh will take place on Monday at 12 in The Cathedral of the Assumption Tuam, for family only. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on the cathedral webcam and will be broadcast on the parish radio.

Brian Keary

The Bay, Woodford. Private reposal at his residence this evening. Removal tomorrow Sunday at 12:30 for private cremation service for Brian Keary in Shannon Crematorium. Donations, if desired to Cope Galway.

Thomas Ruane

Ballybane, Monivea, Athenry. Mass will take place privately tomorrow Sunday at 5 in St. Marys Church, Skehana. Funeral afterwards to Doonane Cemetery. Memorial mass in celebration of Thomas Ruane’s life will be held at a later date. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Andrew Fleming

Knockatee, Dunmore. Mass for Andrew Fleming will take place privately, today at 2 in the Church of our Lady and St. Nicholas, Dunmore. Funeral afterwards to Dunmore Cemetery. Mass will be broadcast on parish radio and streamed live online on dunmoreparish.com