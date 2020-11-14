Death Notices Saturday 14th November, 2020

John Kirwan

Loughrea and formerly of Cappataggle and Killimor. Leaving his home in Caheronaun Park, Loughrea, tomorrow Sunday at 11:15 to arrive at Shannon Crematorium for a private ceremony for John Kirwan. House private, by request. Donations, if desired to the Galway Hospice Foundation.

Katie Curran

Pollnagroagh, Athenry. Funeral cortege will arrive at the Church of the Assumption, Athenry on Monday at 11:45, for private mass for Katie Curran at 12. Funeral afterwards to The New Cemetery, Athenry. Mass will be streamed live online on the parish webcam and will be broadcast on the parish radio.

Gerald Gannon

Shudane, Athenry. Reposing privately at his home today from 5. Removal tomorrow Sunday to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Newcastle, for private mass for Gerald Gannon at 1. Funeral afterwards to Templemoyle Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on churchmedia.tv Newcastle Church.

Martin Glennon

Fahy, Eyrecourt, Ballinasloe. Mass for Martin Glennon will take place privately tomorrow Sunday at 2 in Fahy Church. Funeral afterwards to Meelick Cemetery.

John T. Cahill

Society Street, Ballinasloe. Funeral cortege will arrive at St. Michael’s Church, Ballinasloe, tomorrow Sunday for private mass for John T. Cahill at 12. Funeral afterwards to Kilclooney Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Cancer Care West.

Mary Teresa Cummins nee Lee-Hynes

Sraith Fhada, Doughiska and formerly of Sandyvale Lawns, Headford Road and Ballinderreen. Mass for Mary Teresa Cummin’s will take place privately this morning at 11 in the Church of St. Oliver Plunkett, Renmore. Mass will be streamed live online on Renmore Parish Webcam. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations , if desired to Galway Hospice.

Noreen Hughes

Rosary Gardens, London and formerly of Claregalway. Leaving Claregalway this morning at 11 to arrive at Shannon Crematorium for a private committal service for Noreen Hughes at 1. No flowers, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.