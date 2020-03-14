Death Notices Saturday 14th March, 2020

Marie Mulkerrins nee O’Halloran

Cluain Airne, Clybaun Road and formerly of Fr. Burke road. Funeral to the new cemetery, Bohermore on Monday morning following a private ceremony. House private, by request.

Sheila Cahill nee Broderick

Beagh, Gort and formerly of Flagmount, Cahir, Co. Clare. Reposing at St. Columba’s Church, Kilbeacanty tomorrow Sunday from 5 until 7. Mass for Sheila Cahill on Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rakerin Cemetery. Family flowers only. House private by request. Donations, if desired to Gort Cancer Care.

Kevin Brennan

Craughwell, Laurencetown, Ballinasloe. Funeral cortege for Kevin Brennan arriving at Kiltormer Cemetery tomorrow Sunday for burial at 2pm.

Sister Dympna Eileen Stack

Sisters of the Christian Retreat, Mountbellew; Moyvane South, Co. Kerry. Reposing in the Franciscan Oratory, Mountbellew this evening from 6 until 8. Removal afterwards to St. Mary’s Parish Church, Mountbellew. Mass for Sister Dympna Eileen Stack on Sunday at 1:30. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery Tuam Road, Mountbellew. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired to the ICU Portiuncula Hospital.

Breege Tierney

Portcarron, Oughterard. Mass for Breege Tierney today at 12. Funeral afterwards to Kilcummin Cemetery. House private, by request.

Serena Williams

Cois Furáin, Loughrea. Mass for Serena Williams today at 12 in St. Brendans Cathedral . Funeral afterwards to Mount Pleasent Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.