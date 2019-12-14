Death Notices Saturday 14th December , 2019

Cornelius also known as Connie Duane

Ballinlough, Kylebrack, Loughrea. Reposing at St. Marys Funeral Home, Woodford tomorrow Sunday from 4. Removal at 6 to St. Josephs Church, Ballinakill. Mass for Connie Duane on Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.

Mary Francis nee Holland

Kingston and Roo, Craughwell. Reposing at St. Pio’s Room within the Church of the Sacred Heart, Seamus Quirke Road tomorrow Sunday from 5. Removal at 7 to the adjacent Church. Mass for Mary Francis on Monday at 11. Private cremation to follow. No flowers, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Terry Barrett nee Ruane

Lower Salthill and formerly Garbally, Menlough. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue tomorrow Sunday from 2.30. Removal at 4.30 to the Church of Christ the King, Salthill. Mass for Terry Barrett on Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.

Angela Kelly nee Faherty

Cookes Terrace, Bohermore. Reposing at Irwins Funeral Home, Bothar Irwin tomorrow Sunday from 5.30. Removal at 7 to St. Patricks Church, Forster Street. Mass for Angela Kelly on Monday at 10.30. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore. Family flowers only by request. Donations, if desired to Palliative Care UHG.

Bernadette also known as Bernie Hyland nee Coyne

Kilvolan, Caherlistrane and formerly of Carnacon, Co. Mayo. Reposing at Careys Funeral Home, Claran Road, Headford this evening from 6 until 8. Removal from her home tomorrow Sunday to arrive at the Church of Mary Immaculate and St. Joseph, Caherlistrane for mass for Bernie Hyland at 1. Funeral afterwards to Donaghpatrick Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to the Claddagh Ward, UHG.

Patrick Kineavy

Cloughbrack, Clonbur and New Cross, London. Reposing at Burkes Funeral Home, Clonbur tomorrow Sunday from 5 until 7. Removal to St. Patricks Church, Clonbur. Mass for Patrick Kineavy on Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Rosshill Cemetery, Clonbur.

Seamus Boland

St Brigids Road, Portumna and formerly of Killoran, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Dignity Chapel, Portumna Retirement Village this evening from 5 until 7. Mass for Seamus Boland tomorrow Sunday at 10.30 in St. Brigids Church Portumna. Funeral afterwards to Killoran Cemetery.

Jimmy Diskin

Carnagur, Dunmore. Reposing at Glynns Funeral Home, Dumore today from 4 until 6. Removal to the Church Our Lady and St. Nicholas, Dunmore. Mass for Jimmy Diskin tomorrow Sunday at 11.30. Funeral afterwards to the local cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.

George Pollard

Doon West, Rosscahill. Funeral cortege will arrive at Church of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, Killanin for mass for George Pollard today at 11. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.