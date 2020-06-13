Death Notices Saturday 13th June, 2020

Henry Duggan

Kiltrogue, Claregalway. Funeral mass will take place privately, on Monday at 3 in the Church of Our Lady of Knock, Lackagh, for immediate family only. Funeral afterwards to the Old Cemetery, Lackagh. Funeral mass will be broadcast on 106.9FM. Family flowers only, by request. Memorial mass in celebration of Henry Duggan’s life will be held at a later date.

Patrick Greaney

Corrandulla Nursing Home and formerly of Cahermorris, Corrandulla. Mass for Patrick Greaney will take place privately, tomorrow Sunday at 1 in St. Brendans Church, Corrandulla. Private funeral afterwards to Kilcoona Cemetery.

Rev Fr. Martin Heneghan

Formerly of Ballybane Nurseries and late of Madrid, Spain. Funeral will take place in Spain. Memorial mass in celebration of Rev Fr. Martin Heneghan’s life will be held at a later date.

Patrick also known as Pat Griffin

Woodland Park, Moycullen and formerly of Barrack Street, Gort. Mass for Pat Griffin will take place privately, today at 2 in St. Colmans Church, Gort, for family only. Private funeral afterwards to St. Colmans Cemetery, Gort.

Seamus Fahy

Kellysgrove, Ballinasloe. Mass for Seamus Fahy will take place privately today at 1 in St. Michaels Church, Ballinasloe. Private funeral afterwards to Creagh Cemetery.

Joe Connolly

Carnane, Kilcolgan. Funeral cortege will leave his residence today at 12:15 and travel via Kilcolgan to St. Colmans Church, Ballinderreen for mass at 1. Private funeral afterwards to Drumacoo Cemetery. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice. Memorial mass in celebration of Joe Connollys life will be held at a later date.

Dorothy also known as Dorrie Faherty nee McCabe

Rossville, Oughterard. Mass for Dorrie Faherty will take place privately, today at 11 in Oughterard Church. Private funeral afterwards to Kilcummin Cemetery, Oughterard. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Nancy Joyce nee Conneely

Farmerstown, Annaghdown. Mass for Nancy Joyce will take place privately, today at 12 in St. Brendans Church, Annaghdown, for family only. Private funeral afterwards to Annaghdown Cemetery.